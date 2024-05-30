TT rider Sam West had a brush with the law as he tried to make his way back to the paddock after being forced to stop during Wednesday’s qualifying session.
The Congleton-based rider was forced to leave his THWG by moto-hub.co.uk BMW at the Wildlife Park after the chain snapped at Ballacrye.
He then borrowed a bike from a spectator to return to the paddock so he could go back out on his Supertwin machine.
It was as he tried to get back to Ramsey and then on to Douglas that he encountered police carrying out speed checks near Jurby.
West, who made his TT debut in 2015, posted on Facebook: ‘A very generous bloke lends me a Grom to ride back to the paddock so I can get back out on the Supertwin.
‘I never even thought about it. It was an empty country road somewhere near Jurby where most roads are derestricted.
‘I had to explain to the polite but confused policeman why I'm speeding, on a borrowed bike, don't know the owner’s name, don't know the bike reg or age or model name and I don't have my licence on me or my phone to show any proof of insurance.
‘After some explanation he gets all my details and I'm allowed to head back to the paddock.
‘Eventually I do get back to the paddock and leave the Grom at my awning, sprint back up to parc ferme with two minutes to spare only to find the session ended five minutes early so I just missed getting out on the Supertwin anyway.
After issues earlier in the week, that included a low-speed spill at Governor’s Dip, West was left bemoaning his luck adding: ‘With two days left of qualifying I haven't qualified any bikes and have completed only two timed laps.’