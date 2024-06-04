A TT rider has urged his fellow racers to sign a new shirt for a young fan left ‘devastated’ after a thief reportedly stole the one he had signed by some of his biker heroes.
Carson Watson had spent much of the day at the TT Grandstand getting top riders to scribble their signatures on his shirt only for someone to snatch it from him as he carried it around his shoulder.
But his dad Henry took to Facebook yesterday in the hope someone can shed any light on who took it or appealing to get it back.
Posting on the social media site, Henry said: ‘My son is devastated, some people know how to spoil the TT, some low life has stolen this shirt from him, he spent the day yesterday getting signatures from the riders.
‘He had it over his shoulder and someone pulled if from him. I know it’s very unlikely but let's keep an eye out for it, for him.’
But now North Ireland TT competitor Shaun Anderson has stepped in to get Carson a new shirt signed by many riders which he handed to the family last night.
Posting a video on Facebook, Shaun said: ‘As a response to Henry Watson’s post that someone stole his son’s shirt, so we have given him a shirt signed by many riders.
‘We have asked a few people to sign it but any other riders who are in the paddock are welcome to come round and sign it and we will give it back to Henry and his son so please come round and see us.’
Henry responded to the post saying: ‘Shaun this is awesome. He will be so happy to get this from you, thank you very much. Much appreciated, top man.’