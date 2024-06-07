TT organisers have been forced to delay Friday’s planned schedule once again.
A further update on what, if any, racing will take place today will now be released at 3pm.
Roads have yet to close today because of forecast wet weather. The latest update from the Grandstand read: ‘Wet weather is still forecast but is expected to clear quickly in the afternoon and into the evening.
‘A further update will be issued at 3pm. All roads remain open at this time.’
With it being a bank holiday in the island, roads are not required to open between 5 and 6pm as on a normal weekday. The road closure order provides provision until no later than 9.30pm.