The opening day of Mountain Course action at TT 2024 is a mix of untimed and timed qualifying sessions.
This morning, the event’s orange-bibbed newcomers will get things under way with a guided lap of the Mountain Course at 10.40am.
Then all competitors get the chance to get back out and re-familiarise themselves with one of world motorsport’s most iconic settings in a series of untimed sessions, before the first timed laps of this year’s festival are planned for this afternoon.
Roads begin closing with Barrule Park, Ramsey at 9am followed by the rest of the Mountain at 9.15am. The lower sections of the Course will then close at 10am and are due to re-open no later than 9.30pm.
Bank Holiday, May 27 schedule
10am ROADS CLOSE
10.40am Newcomers’ speed control lap
10.55am Supersport/Supertwins (untimed)
11.35am Superbike/Superstocks (untimed)
12.20pm Sidecars (untimed)
1.45pm Supersport/Supertwin
2.30pm Superbike/Superstocks
3.20pm Sidecars