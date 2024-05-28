The third qualifying session of TT 2024 is scheduled to take place this evening (Wednesday).
Roads begin closing at 4.45pm at Barrule Park in Ramsey, before the rest of the Mountain Road closes at 5pm. The remainder of the course will close at 6pm.
The big bikes are once again expected to be first out tonight at 6.30pm, with the Supertwin and Supersport machines following at 7.20pm.
The sidecars are due to round out the session at 8.10pm.
Organisers will be hoping for better weather this evening with last night’s session cancelled because of wet conditions.
Schedule: Wednesday, May 29
6pm ROADS CLOSE
6.30pm Superbike/Superstock
7.20pm Supersport/Supertwin
8.10pm Sidecars