A 41-year-old man has been fined £850 for having no driving licence or insurance.
We previously reported that Derek Lynch, of Oakhill Court, Douglas, asked for his case to be adjourned because he was riding in the TT.
He appeared in court on Thursday, June 13, and admitted both offences.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with six penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Lynch was stopped by police on May 25 on the Mountain Road, between the Bungalow and 32nd Milestone, while driving a Skoda Fabia.
Records showed he was disqualified from driving in Ireland, but because there is no reciprocal agreement with the Isle of Man, he could only be charged with having no valid driving licence and insurance here.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty pleas and said that he worked as a mechanic.
Magistrates fined Lynch £650 for having no insurance and £200 for having no driving licence.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.