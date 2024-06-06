Big-hearted employees at an asset management firm are set to auction off a collection of Isle of Man TT memorabilia in aid of a worthy cause.
A group of staff at Capital International are currently raising money for the Huruma Project, an initiative created by Capital Chairman Anthony Long to help the Huruma Orphanage which was previously at risk of being shut down.
The facility was set up in Tanzania in 2012 and looks after children between the ages of 4 and 17, giving them a safe place to live, while also providing a basic education.
Last year, a team of 12 Capital Internation employees flew out to help with construction and maintenance work on the Haruma Orphanage buildings.
And this September, another batch of the firm’s staff will head out to Tanzia for five days to help carry out more work at the site.
Ahead of the trip, Capital staff will be hosting a silent auction and raffle at Bushy’s TT village on Douglas Promenade on Friday (June 7). organised by Capital’s People and Culture Senior Manager Alisha Woodward.
The company will have a stand on site where fans will be able to place secret bid on a number of exclusive TT items.
Lots include a 30 x 20 canvas print signed by Michael Dunlop and Ian Hutchinson, an iconic fluorescent Travelling Marshal’s jacket signed by all the travelling marshals, other signed Isle of Man TT clothing, senior race day start line tickets and John McGuinness’s corner plaque signed by the man himself.
An Isle of Man Steam Packet voucher worth £200 will also be raffled off during the event.
All money raised through the silent auction and raffle will be used for the benefit of the Huruma Project.
The silent auction is expected to come to a close at some point on Friday evening (depending on races).