The Isle of Man TT 2024 is now upon us.
And if you’re visiting the island for the first time this year, you might be wondering where the best place in the island to watch the action is.
The truth is that there’s no one ultimate best spot - every TT fan will have their personal favourite locations.
However, to help you make up your mind, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best places to watch the races on the course and written a little bit about each one.
The list is not extensive and there are plenty of other places to go and watch the action - feel free to suggest some of your own in the comments.
THE GRANDSTAND
The start and finish of the races and a great place to see the riders and their bikes as they’ll be stationary at the beginning and end of the race.
The Grandstand is the beating heart of the races.
It has a nice nostalgic feel from times gone by, mixed with the hustle and bustle of the TT Fan Park.
There’s also a variety of food and drink stalls at the site plus entertainment and toilets.
It’s easy to get to via Douglas as it’s not affected by road closures.
However, those spots are filled pretty quickly so make sure you get there early to avoid disappointment.
BRAY HILL
You can find this spot on Glencrutchery Road just down from the start/finish.
It’s easy to get to and has lots of side roads to park on not far from the spot.
However, there are no facilities so make sure you take your own refreshments with you.
And don’t drink for three days prior to avoid needing the toilet.
QUARTERBRIDGE
Very popular with TT fans.
Take a pew on a grassy knoll and watch all the action,
There’s also a few businesses selling food and drink - including a garages, McDonald’s and a KFC - only minutes from this spot.
BRADDAN BRIDGE
This site lies just a little bit further down from Quarterbridge.
There’s wooden seating at the spot with room for up to 400 spectators.
The Braddan Grandstand will ensure you get a great view of the bikes and riders with a nominal charge to secure your spot.
UNION MILLS
This spot offers spectators an excellent viewing point of what is a fast section of the course.
There’s also a pub with an elevated beer garden at the site which boasts a fantastic view of the approach.
THE GINGER HALL
Located just after the Sulby straight, it’s another spot with a great pub which regularly stages entertainment for spectators during the Isle of Man TT.
A favourite with visitors and locals alike Ginger Hall.
THE GOOSENECK
Another spectator favourite.
It comes right after the Waterworks and Towerbends – both made up of fast twists and turn.
There are also facilities on hand.
RAMSEY HAIRPIN
A fantastic spot to see the riders demonstrate their skill on the bike as they negotiate this tricky bend.
There’s not a lot of spectator space but it’s worth the journey if you can get there.
VICTORY CAFÉ
Victory Cafe is halfway up Snaefell, right by the tramline at the Bungalow.
The building itself is TT themed and boasts good food, a clothes shop and a mini cinema.
There’s plenty of space to watch the races on the grass outside the venue with views overlooking the iconic Mountain Road.
CREG NY BAA
This site has its own corporate grandstand and fan zone but there’s plenty of other free areas to watch around Creg Ny Baa.
The stretch down from Kate’s Cottage is one of the fastest parts of the course.
Watch the riders as they charge towards Hillberry – another good spot to watch, where there’s more grandstands and parking.
It’s a spot of high excitement and last lap battles are pretty common here.