Two people are receiving medical treatment on the Mountain Road, police have confirmed.
The road was shut by emergency services shortly after the incident this afternoon.
Roads around the Mountain Course were due to be closed by Isle of Man TT 2024 marshals in preparation for Thursday’s qualifiers.
Event planners are due to release an updated schedule in due course.
The Isle of Man Constabulary now say the Mountain Road is expected to reopen at around 7pm.
In a fresh statement, a spokesperson for the force said: ‘The [Mountain] Road will be closed from the Hairpin to the Bungalow until 1900hrs this evening whilst Emergency Services deal with a Road Traffic Collision where two persons are receiving medical treatment