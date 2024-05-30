A key road on the Isle of Man has been shut by a crash.
The Mountain Road is currently closed due to an incident in the area of the Bungalow.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that the road stretching from Ramsey to the Bungalow is currently shut as a result of the crash.
No further details relating to the incident have been released.
The Mountain Road is due to close tonight at 6pm in preparation for the latest round of qualifying races for the Isle of Man TT.
From 6.30pm, the superbike, superstock and supersport qualifying races are set to take place.
The sidecar qualifying races are then set to be staged from around 8.10pm.
Organisers say that all roads closed for the races are then set to reopen at no later 9.30pm this evening.
For the latest information and updates on this incident, view updates on our live blog below.