Rain will quickly arrive on Tuesday morning turning quite heavy at times before clearing around early afternoon.
The rest of the day will then be mainly dry with bright or sunny intervals, but still with a slight risk of one or two showers.
The maximum temperature will be 15 Celsius, with moderate or fresh southeast winds at first. These will swing southwest and ease in the afternoon.
Looking further ahead, sunny intervals and isolated showers are forecast on Wednesday, then becoming settled and dry for the end of the week and weekend as high pressure builds.
Forecast provided by the Met Office at Ronaldsway.