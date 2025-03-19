Earlier this month concerns were raised when the Isle of Man was absent from the world-famous RAF aerobatic team’s published schedule for this year.
However, these worries were allayed when the Department for Enterprise (DfE) confirmed that a formal bid had been made, leading to the display being officially scheduled.
It’s now been confirmed that the Red Allows will perform their renowned aerial display over Douglas Bay on Thursday, June 5, at 7:30pm.
The Red Arrows have long been a crowd favorite during TT fortnight, consistently thrilling spectators with their stunning formations.
Thousands are expected to gather at popular viewing spots such as Douglas Head and Onchan Head, eager to witness what remains one of the festival's standout events.
Adding to an already action-packed TT entertainment schedule, fans can also look forward to a fireworks display over Douglas Bay on the evening of Senior Race Day, Saturday, June 7 at 11pm.
The fireworks will bring TT 2025 to a close.