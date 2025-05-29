A full day of home-cooking is set to take place in Dalby on Mad Monday next week.
Dalby Church and Dalby Schoolrooms will be hosting the event from 9am on Monday, June 2, and will start with bacon baps.
Then, throughout the day, homemade cakes, filter coffee, homemade soups, bread, sandwiches and afternoon teas will also be available.
A spokesperson from Dalby Church commented: ‘Come and explore this quiet corner of the west coast, with sea views and a sheltered garden to sit in. Everyone is welcome!’
Dalby Church recently had a funding application accepted to assist with new renovation works.
The fund, which is known as ‘Give to go Green’, will see any donation made to Dalby Church - between May 5 and June 16 - being matched by the Church of England.