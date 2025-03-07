The Isle of Man Government has confirmed that the Department for Enterprise (DfE) has submitted an application for the Red Arrows to appear at the Isle of Man TT 2025 festival.
The news comes after concerns were raised when the world-famous aerobatic display team published its schedule for next year, which did not include the Isle of Man.
The Red Arrows have been a staple of the annual motorsport festival for decades, thrilling spectators with breathtaking aerial displays over Douglas Bay.
Last year, they performed on Friday, June 7, much to the delight of fans.
While the Isle of Man does not currently appear on the Red Arrows’ published list of displays for 2025, a DfE spokesperson has confirmed that discussions have taken place with the RAF, and a formal bid has been submitted.
The spokesperson added that the Red Arrows’ schedule is not yet finalised, with additional events still to be added for 2025.
This latest update offers hope to TT fans eager to see the iconic red jets return to the island’s skies.
The display has long been a highlight of the TT fortnight, complementing the high-speed action on the roads with precision flying above the island.