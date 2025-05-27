The Isle of Man Government has issued an update regarding the TT Access Road, a route connecting the inside and outside of the Isle of Man TT course during the festival.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) confirmed that ahead of the 2025 Isle of Man TT, essential works were carried out on a section of the access road between Quarterbridge and Braddan Road.
This included carriageway repairs, fresh line markings, and verge management to ensure the route remains safe and functional throughout the event.
The road plays a crucial role during TT practice and race periods by providing vehicular access to the inside of the course, including Noble’s Hospital.
It remains the only available route for travel between the hospital and areas outside the Snaefell Mountain Course when roads are closed for racing.
The DoI say it’s reminding visitors and locals that access to the road is strictly limited to cycles, motorcycles, cars, and small vans under 3.5 tonnes and 3.35 metres in height.
Pedestrians are not permitted to use the road when it is open to traffic.
To ensure emergency vehicles can pass safely and without delay, Department of Infrastructure staff are stationed at both ends of the access road.
They are in direct contact with the Emergency Joint Control Room, which alerts them when blue light vehicles are en route.
In such instances, temporary traffic lights are activated to halt traffic in both directions, giving ambulances and other emergency responders clear passage.
Additional signage has been installed this year to inform drivers that delays may occur and to explain the reasons behind any temporary stoppages.
A spokesperson said the Department appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation in helping to maintain the safety and efficiency of this essential TT access route.