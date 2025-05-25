The A18 Mountain road has reopened after being closed for two days to carry out repair works.
The main thoroughfare was closed on Friday with the hope it would reopen on Saturday lunchtime but that closure between Ramsey and Creg Ny Baa was extended.
Issues with the carriageway were discovered as highways staff from the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) as the one way system was set up ahead of TT 2025.
The DOI’s highway services team said on Friday morning that an ‘ongoing surface water issue’ is currently under investigation on a section of the northbound carriageway at Brandywell Corner.
The affected section of the Mountain Road was resurfaced on Friday, May 2 after a private contractor accidentally spilled bituminous adhesive on the road.
The closure was place to ‘allow the newly repaired surface at Brandywell to harden and cure before being trafficked’.
But the DOI has confirmed the road reopened at midday on Sunday and the one-way system is now in place.
Posting on social media, the DOI said: ‘Works at Brandywell corner are complete. The A18 Mountain Road will reopen at midday today (Sunday 25 May).
‘The Mountain Road Road will be one way from Ramsey to Creg Ny Baa. The one way system will be in place for the duration of the TT period.’