With gale-force winds and heavy rain expected to hit the island overnight, one café along the iconic TT course is stepping up to offer campers a warm and dry place to shelter.
Gusts of up to 55mph are expected, especially around midnight, along with persistent heavy rain.
Emma said: ‘I’m doing this because the space is there and it’s a way to help out.
‘We’re just down the road from Glenlough Campsite and I could think of nothing worse than having to camp in this weather.
‘We don’t have sleeping or shower facilities, but it’s dry and there are comfy chairs - it’s something.’
Emma’s act of kindness reflects a wider community spirit across the island.
Other local residents and businesses are also opening their doors to help shelter visitors from the elements.
A long-running Facebook group, TT & Manx Grand Prix 2025 Help Line, plays a key role in supporting TT fans.
The group helps coordinate offers of shelter, showers, food, and other essentials, all free of charge, as well as providing useful information such as emergency numbers, travel updates, and a lost and found service.
You can join the group at www.facebook.com/groups/1492395137644991/ or contact admins Margaret Cain (07624 560460), Sandra Diamond (07624 484805), or Barbara Keene (07624 352073).
We’ll continue to update this story as more people get in touch with details of places offering shelter for bikers in poor weather conditions.