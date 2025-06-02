In a statement posted on social media, the Isle of Man Roads Policing Unit confirmed the rider was intercepted with the assistance of the island’s Tactical Firearms Unit.
A spokesperson said: ‘One rider en route to custody after failing to stop for police.
‘Fortunately (unfortunately for him), our colleagues from the Tactical Firearms Unit managed to stop him before he hurt himself or someone else!’
The rider now faces a court date, with officers adding that ‘a microwave meal in custody’ awaits him.
No further details have been released at this stage.