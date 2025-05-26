Police have received reports of a pedestrian on the TT course just eight minutes after the road was closed.
Isle of Man Constabulary posted on social media to say they were ‘en route’ to the area where the person was reportedly on the course.
The force has not said where on the course the pedestrian was spotted but has warned people the closures are there for everyone’s safety.
The post says: ‘We are eight minutes (!) into the first road closure of TT 2025 and we've got reports of a person having crossed the closed road.
‘Officers are en route to them now. That's got to be a record.
‘The roads are closed for everyone's safety, please make sure it's respected.’
Such incidents are deemed extremely serious. In 2018, a Yorkshire visitor was jailed for four weeks after entering the course at the Half Way House in Crosby.
He was convicted of obstructing the conduct of a race and failing to comply with a requirement of a marshal. He was also excluded from the island for five years.