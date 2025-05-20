You know the Isle of Man TT is just around the corner when Klaus Krumpl returns to his beloved spot in Dhoon.
For the 45th year, the much-loved 72-year-old from Duisburg, Germany, has made his pilgrimage to the Isle of Man for the world-famous races.
His arrival on Thursday, May 15, marked not just the beginning of his summer tradition, but a sign to many locals that the spirit of TT is truly back on the island.
His annual camp, perched on a grassy bank at the corner of Ballaragh Road near Dhoon Glen, is affectionately known as Gruseleck – which roughly translates to ‘scary corner’ in German.
The name, Klaus says, came from a past TT when passers-by remarked that the spot looked a little eerie at night.
This year, as ever, Klaus has brought a different Porsche with him – a hallmark of his yearly visits.
Upon arrival, some islanders had already dropped off supplies for him, a touching example of the deep bond he’s built with the Manx community over the decades.
Though Klaus speaks limited English, that’s never stopped him from chatting to those who stop by. With a wide grin and a warm handshake, he said simply that he was “delighted” to be back in his usual spot.
It was back in 1981 that Klaus first discovered the TT, after reading about it in a motorcycle magazine as a young man.
‘It fascinated me so much, and I wanted to experience it.’
Klaus has seen plenty of change on the island over the years – but in his eyes, the Isle of Man has remained refreshingly rooted in tradition.
He said: ‘Yes, but where in the world hasn’t changed?
‘But even though the world has changed and the same goes here, on the island it’s remained relatively intact compared to the way it was in the past.
‘There’s still much tradition, and the [appearance] of the island itself has stayed virtually identical.’
While it was the thrill of road racing that first drew him over, Klaus now finds joy in the slower moments.
‘At first it was the racing. But after the time I spent here, that passion is no longer as intense,’ he reflected.
‘I’m fascinated by the island, the people, and the land itself. They’re friendly, helpful, very warm people.’
As for how he came to choose Gruseleck, it was never planned.
On his first trip, bad weather forced his group to stop, and his friend dropped his bike at that very spot.
‘We were exhausted after 40 hours of travel,’ he said.
‘We pulled the bikes up onto the slope, set up the tents and went to sleep. In the morning, the sun was shining and my friend said, ‘Did something happen to us? Because we’re in paradise.’ And since then, we’ve always stayed here.’
While there’s sadly no longer a café at Dhoon, locals can be sure Klaus will once again be welcomed back with open arms, because when Klaus is home, the TT truly begins.