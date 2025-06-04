Television star Noel Edmonds has declared himself ‘delighted’ to finally experience the Isle of Man TT, calling the island ‘the Smile of Man’.
The 76-year-old former Deal or No Deal presenter was speaking from the start line this week, where he was clearly enjoying his first taste of TT racing.
‘I actually call it the “Smile of Mann” because everyone seems so happy.
‘This is my first TT – I’ve always wanted to come, and I live in New Zealand so I’ve travelled 11,000 miles to be here.’
Noel added: ‘I think the allure of the event is that people watching can visualise doing it.
‘If you're into Formula 1, you don’t really know what’s going through the driver’s head.
‘Here, you can imagine what the riders are going through.
‘Everyone’s got a bike and has ridden the course, they know about bumps, crossings, and the dangers if they get it wrong. It’s a wonderful atmosphere and I’m so grateful to be here.’
Islanders have become familiar with Edmonds over the past year, after he was spotted on multiple occasions out and about, visiting the Southern Agricultural Show, even sparking house-hunting rumours.
But perhaps the most talked-about topic surrounding his visit isn’t property, it’s his footwear.
Social media users were quick to notice that Noel has been sporting mismatched shoes: one light brown lace-up boot and one darker slip-on.
While some speculated about a hidden meaning or charitable gesture, a spokesperson confirmed the truth was far simpler.
‘He loves doing quirky things just for the fun of it,’ they said.
Eccentric as ever, Edmonds is fast becoming a fan favourite at this year’s Isle of Man TT.