The Isle of Man Constabulary has released an updated version of its road safety video for the 2025 Isle of Man TT, following criticism from some online users over its inclusion of crash footage from a racing incident.
Earlier this month, the island’s police force launched its annual Know Your Limits campaign, aimed at encouraging both bikers and drivers to use the island’s roads safely and responsibly during the TT.
The campaign is fronted by Chief Constable Russ Foster and includes a series of safety messages distributed via social media.
The original version of the video, published on Friday, featured messages welcoming the more than 40,000 visitors expected for the event. The accompanying text read: 'We are looking forward to welcoming over 40,000 visitors to our island for the Isle of Man TT. Whether this is your first visit or you’ve been coming for many years, we want you to have a memorable experience and, most importantly, return home safely to your loved ones.'
However, some viewers took issue with the inclusion of a clip from a fatal crash that occurred during a closed road racing event, arguing that it was inappropriate for a road safety message. One commenter wrote: 'Started off well, but I fail to see the relevance of the racing incidents on closed roads, not to mention whoever made the shockingly poor decision to use fatal racing incidents.'
Another added: 'I totally support the intent of the message and am extremely pro-police, but, like many others above, I’m very uncomfortable with the use of racing incidents in which people died.'
Despite the criticism, other viewers praised the video for its impact, with one commenter suggesting: 'This should be played on the boat after the safety announcements to really hit home. Great message.'
Less than 24 hours after the initial release, the constabulary responded to the feedback by publishing an updated version with the contentious clip removed.
At the time of writing, both versions of the video remain online.
In a statement accompanying the revised video, the force said: 'We are now putting out an updated version of the Road Safety video. While our overall aim is to save lives and prevent serious injury, we also want to be responsive to the specific feedback about one element of our TT Safety video and its impact on some.
'We would like to thank those who contacted us and reassure the public that we have followed all the correct protocols and procedures in the making of all versions of this video.
'We hope that this updated version will generate the same level of discussion and deliver the same hard-hitting, key messages.
'This is timely messaging ahead of the event, especially as, just in the last 24 hours, we have responded to two serious motorcycle collisions where medical care was required, and we are not even into the motorsport racing period.
'The message remains the same: the public must follow the directions of the marshals during the events and must not enter closed roads.'