Poor weather continues to be the unfortunate theme of TT 2025.
After showers and low cloud disrupted heavily qualifying week, the mixed conditions have continued into race week.
This has resulted in some drawn out race days where organisers tried to shoehorn shortened races into the pockets of suitable weather we have had.
After three shortened races on Monday on what should have been a rest day, and two on Tuesday evening, the weather only allowed for one of the two scheduled races on Wednesday.
The Supersport Race Two took place after yet another weather delay, but the day’s planned Sidecar race was postponed as showers rolled in mid-afternoon.
In a video messaged addressing the challenges of this week, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson stated he was keen to keep Thursday’s contingency clear as much-needed rest day.
As a result, the Sidecars will take place on Friday lunchtime with organisers going to try and fit three races in.
The second Superstock and Supertwin races were already planned for that day, with the six-lap Senior race due to round out the week’s action on Saturday morning.
Again, however, the weather could spoil things.
Isolated showers are predicted for Friday morning. This should give way to dry and sunny spells, but there is a further warning for showers during the evening and overnight.
Saturday’s forecast also has showers at times, before conditions improve for Sunday, which could yet be pressed into action as a final contingency day.
The Superstock race will take place at 10.45am on Friday, with the sidecars following at 1pm.
The Supertwins will round out the action at 4.15pm.