Isle of Man TT veteran Michael Rutter was injured during the final lap of the Supertwin race on Friday evening.
The 53-year-old seven-time TT winner came off his Bathams Yamaha in the closing stages of the three-lap race, which was won by Michael Dunlop.
He was taken to Noble’s Hospital where he is currently undergoing tests to assess any possible injuries, but his condition is stable.
In a statement on social media, his team said: ‘During the third and final lap of the Supertwin Race earlier today at the Isle of Man TT, Bathams AJN Racing rider Michael Rutter fell at the 31st Milestone.
‘We can confirm that Rutter is conscious, breathing and that his condition is stable. At present, he is undergoing scans and observations at the Noble’s hospital to determine what if any injuries he may or may not have. Further details will follow.
‘Meanwhile, we would like to say a huge thank you to all the marshals and medical staff on the scene who took care of Michael, plus the paramedics and medical staff at Noble’s Hospital.’
