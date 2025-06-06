Ryan and Callum Crowe continued their recent domination of the TT’s sidecar class with a fourth win in a row on Friday afternoon.
The Jurby brothers won the delayed and shortened two-lap race at a canter coming home more than a minute ahead of nearest rivals Ben Birchall and Patrick Rosney.
Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie completed the podium places, a further 23 seconds down on Honda-powered Birchall/Rosney in a repeat of Monday’s top three from Monday’s first sidecar race of the week.
Indeed the top six were the same as Monday’s opening contest, with former World Champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement fourth 10.838s ahead of newcomers Kieran Clarke and Andrew Johnson in fifth.
The latter pair’s second lap of 114.884mph makes Clarke the event’s fastest ever newcomer driver.
Fellow first-timer George Holden was sixth with the experienced Mark Wilkes the duo finishing their first ever TT with a pair of top-six finishers.
The Crowes were into their stride from the off on the Opul/Kelproperties LCR Honda, something Ryan said had always been the objective. Speaking to Radio TT’s Chris Kinley in the winner’s enclosure he explained: ‘The plan was to get a good lead and that worked out very well.’
Work out well is a bit of understatement, and the Manx pair had taken a second a mile out of the rest of the field to lead by 37 seconds at the end of the first lap.
Ryan admitted he managed the lead on the second circuit meaning their was no second lap record of the week, but the pair still threw in a final lap of 120.168mph as they completed their second successive sidecar double.
He added: ‘Moments like this are what we do it all for.’
Younger brother Callum agreed: ‘It was bloody awesome that. It’s such an amazing feeling to win an Isle of Man TT.’
Fourteen-time winner Birchall was also delighted with two second-place finishes this year with new passenger Rosney.
‘I’m thrilled with what we did - we were the “best of the rest”.
‘We’re building with every race and we’re going faster and faster each time.
‘We’ll find a bit more over the winter and go again next year.’
Rosney agreed with his driver’s sentiments, adding: ‘I’m buzzing with that. In February the TT wasn’t even on my radar so I’ve got to be delighted with two podium finishes.’
For Crawford and Hardie on the Team ARC Kawasaki it was a second TT podium inside a week. Crawford said: ‘I’m really happy with that - over the moon.
‘I’ve got to say well done to the team - it’s been an incredible journey over the last couple of weeks.’
Outside of the top six, British champion Kershaw and Rhys Gibbons came home seventh in what was the former man’s first TT finish.
Afterward he said: ‘I’ve got a race under the belt now - we’ll be back next year.’
Eighth was the experienced pairing of Greg Lambert and Andrew Haynes just ahead of Steve and Matthew Ramsden.
Belgium pairing Renzo Van Der Donckt and nephew Vale Van Der Donckt secured their best ever TT finish in 10th, improving two places on Monday’s 12th-place finish.
They were 17.8s up on the Manx pairing Darren Hope and Lenny Bumfrey in 11th.