Officers had to attend the area of Barregarrow, near Kirk Michael, to ensure the safety of those watching the qualifying on Friday.
Isle of Man Constabulary posted on Facebook saying: ‘Officers earlier attended the area of Barregarrow during the practice session, following reports that marshals were having difficulty with spectators not adhering to safety advice.
‘This is a reminder that marshals are there for everyone's safety. Please respect them, they do a fantastic job and are a pivotal part of making this event happen.’
Meanwhile, a drone was also spotted flying in the area of Greeba Castle during qualifying despite their being banned from flying while TT action is taking place.
Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘There were reports of a drone flying in the area of Greeba Castle. Drones are prohibited from flying around the TT course during practice and race periods.
‘Helicopters are in the air, this is why drones are banned from flying during certain periods. If you see anything please report it so we may deal with the matter.’