The scene has now been cleared following a single-vehicle road traffic collision earlier today at Creg Willy’s Hill, near Glen Helen.
Officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit attended the incident alongside other emergency services.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area and allow extra time for their journeys while the scene was made safe.
Normal traffic flow has now resumed.
No further details have been released at this time regarding any injuries or the circumstances of the collision.
Police have thanked the public for their patience and cooperation while the incident was being dealt with.