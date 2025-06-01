Both Nobles Park and St George’s car parks have been closed to the public this morning due to poor weather.
The recent rainfall has caused poor ground conditions, and the decision has been made to close the two car parks.
However, Nobles Park will remain open for blue badge holders.
A spokesperson commented: ‘We strongly encourage visitors to travel to the Grandstand via public transport where possible.
‘Ground conditions will be assessed throughout the day and we will aim to reopen when suitable.’