Former Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond has praised the Isle of Man TT for its unmatched atmosphere and sense of community.
The broadcaster, who has ridden motorcycles for nearly four decades, said he was overwhelmed by the spectacle of the racing and the shared passion among fans.
The 55-year-old is planning to ride out with hundreds of other TT fans and visitors during Sunday’s legacy lap of the world-famous Mountain Course.
And he jokingly said he was slightly ‘ashamed’ that it had taken him this long to visit the Isle of Man TT, despite his life-long love of bikes.
Describing his experience on the island so far, he said: ‘It really is biker world.
‘Everyone here gets it – there’s no need to explain the difference between bikes and cars, or why you ride. You’re on common ground straight away.’
He added: ‘The only thing you can’t prepare for is the spectacle. Watching the bikes compress into the hill and lift again, it’s extraordinary. It’s motorsport overlaid on suburban life – mind-blowing.’
Hammond is in the island filming for the new series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop, which follows his restoration business, The Smallest Cog. During the visit, he helped launch a collaboration with bespoke motorcycle brand Mac Motorcycles at the Paramount City Coffee House in Douglas.
Reflecting on the TT’s dangers, Hammond said: ‘The level of skill and bravery here is something you don’t see anywhere else.
‘Every race is the stuff of legend.’
Watch the video above for our full interview with Richard Hammond. The new series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop will be released on Discovery+ in the autumn.