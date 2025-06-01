Sunday afternoon’s TT qualifying has been delayed because of more poor weather this morning.
The Mountain Road will close after the conclusion of this morning’s Legacy Lap with the rest of the Mountain Course shutting at 1.30pm.
Qualifying for the Superbike and Superstock machines is due to start at 2pm.
Roads are due to re-open no later than 6.30pm.
Revised schedule: Sunday, June 1
11.30am Mountain Road closes after conclusion of Legacy Lap
1.30pm All roads closed
2pm Superbike and Superstock qualifying
2.45pm Sidecar qualifying
3.20pm Supersport and Supertwin qualifying
4pm Superbike and Superstock qualifying
4.25pm Sidecar qualifying
4.45pm Supersport and Supertwin qualifying
Roads open no later than 6.30pm