The A18 Mountain Road has now closed in its entirety ahead of the introduction of the one-way system for TT 2026.
The route shut at 9.30am on Friday and is due to remain closed until 4.30pm while preparations are carried out for the annual traffic management measures.
Once the road reopens later this afternoon, traffic will only be permitted to travel in the direction of the TT Course.
Cycling on the Mountain Road will also be prohibited while the system is in operation.
The one-way arrangement will remain in place until Tuesday, June 9.
The measures are introduced each year during the TT period to help manage traffic flows and improve safety on the island’s mountain section of the course.