The government has announced that parents and carers can now apply for the Childcare Credit Scheme for the next academic year.
Eligible applicants will receive increased financial support from September, with payments rising from £4,300 to £4,428 per child — an increase of £128.
The Childcare Credit Scheme, which replaced the Pre-School Credit Scheme two years ago, extended financial support to parents of children who turn three in the academic year in which they apply, as well as those who turn four.
Daphne Caine, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘We know childcare costs can be a real pressure for families. This latest increase means parents and carers will have more support to help cover the cost of early education and childcare.
‘I encourage anyone who is eligible to apply now.’
The Government has also recently aided spending for families in the island with a temporary reduction in VAT on selected leisure activities during the summer.
From June 25 until September 1, VAT on children’s meals in restaurants, family tickets to cinemas, theatres and shows, and admission to attractions will be reduced from 20% to 5%, a spokesperson for the government confirmed.
The move mirrors measures introduced by the UK Government which it said are aimed at helping families manage rising living costs during the school summer holidays, while also encouraging spending in the visitor economy.
To apply for Childcare Credit and find out more about the scheme, parents can visit https://desc.gov.im/education/education/childcare-credit/ or call 01624 685808 to request a form.