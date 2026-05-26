Chief Minister Alfred Cannan says he was ‘very concerned and shocked’ following Monday’s serious incident during TT practice in Ramsey which left two spectators in hospital in the UK.
Eight spectators and rider Martin Morris were injured following a crash at the exit of Parliament Square, at the junction of Albert Road and Waterloo Road, during Monday lunchtime’s untimed practice session for Superstock and Superbike machines.
Seven of those injured, including Morris, have since been discharged from hospital, while two spectators remain in hospital in the UK receiving treatment.
Posting on social media following the incident, Mr Cannan said: ‘Very concerned and shocked to hear about such a serious incident in Ramsey at the start of TT 2026.
‘I know more details will follow, but our thoughts and prayers should now be with the injured and those working to treat them.’
The incident prompted an immediate response from organisers, with Isle of Man TT Races confirming an investigation has now been launched.
As part of an initial safety review, spectator viewing at Parliament Square has been prohibited for the remainder of TT 2026.
Organisers say the move reflects the event’s commitment to reviewing and responding to safety concerns following serious incidents.
A statement issued by Isle of Man TT Races said: ‘The safety of competitors, spectators, marshals, officials and all those involved in the event remains our highest priority.
‘Our thoughts remain with those involved in the incident, together with their families and friends.’
A red flag was issued at around 1.30pm on Monday and the practice session was immediately stopped. All further racing activity scheduled for the remainder of the day was later cancelled.
Organisers say a wider review into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the operational environment will continue.