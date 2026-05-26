Police have launched a portal for members of the public to send any video or photographs of Monday’s crash in Ramsey which left nine people injured.
Rider Martin Morris and eight spectators had to be taken to hospital following the incident on the exit from Parliament Square at the junction of Albert Road and Waterloo Road during the untimed practice session for Superstock and Superbike machines.
Seven of those injured, including Morris, have since been discharged but two remain in hospital in the UK after being flown over.
A spokesperson for Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘We have instigated a secure portal so that members of the public can upload any photographs or video footage from the incident to assist with the enquiry. Our thoughts are with those involved and their families.’
The portal was last used a year ago when the force launched a murder investigation following the death of schoolboy Christopher McBurnie.
In an earlier statement TT organisers confirmed an investigation has been launched with immediate measures put in place. This includes prohibiting spectator viewing in the area of Parliament Square although it remains unclear how large this area is.
The statement says: ‘As part of the structured safety review undertaken following Monday’s serious incident, the spectator viewing area at Parliament Square will remain prohibited for the duration of the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races.
‘Given the unusual nature of the incident, this precautionary measure has been implemented following an initial assessment by race, safety and operational personnel and reflects the Isle of Man TT Races’ commitment to reviewing and responding to safety considerations whenever an incident occurs.’
Organisers say a wider review will take place to consider longer-term measures.
The statement added: ‘The review has involved detailed consideration of the circumstances surrounding the incident and the wider operational environment.
‘While the multi-agency investigation process will continue, a number of immediate measures have been identified and implemented ahead of any further activity on the Course this evening.
‘The safety of competitors, spectators, marshals, officials and all those involved in the event remains our highest priority.’
A red flag was issued around 1.30pm on Monday in response to the incident. The session was immediately stopped and all activity around the Mountain Course was suspended.
The decision was made to suspend any further on-course activity for the remainder of Monday.
Anyone who has footage of Monday’s incident can submit it to the police portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/97IOMC23P99-PO1