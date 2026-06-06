Finnish rider Erno Kostamo was the rider involved in the red-flag incident during Friday evening’s red-flagged Senior TT.
He came at the 11th milestone on lap two of the race shortly before 7pm.
In a statement updating his condition on Saturday lunchtime, organisers said: ‘Erno was initially treated on the scene before being transferred to Noble’s Hospital and subsequently to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool for further treatment.
‘Erno’s condition is reported as conscious, stable and talking. He continues to receive treatment for leg and hip injuries.’
Kostamo made his debut at the TT in 2023 having previously won the Macau Grand Prix.