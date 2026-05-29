Four Steam Packet sailings have been rescheduled during TT race week due to ‘operational reasons’.
All four changes to departure times occur on both Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2, and sees sailings leaving 45 minutes earlier than originally planned.
The first of these changes is to the 2pm Douglas to Liverpool journey on the Manannan on Monday, which will now depart at the earlier time of 1.15pm.
This means that the return journey from Liverpool to the island will now depart at 5.30pm instead of 6.15pm.
The next Manannan sailing to Liverpool from Douglas on Monday, originally scheduled to leave at 10.45pm, will now depart at 10pm.
The return overnight sailing to Douglas on Tuesday (June 2) will now depart at 2am instead of 2.45am.
Despite the changes to Manannan sailings on Monday and Tuesday, the Steam Packet have confirmed that the 6am journey on the fast-craft from Douglas to Dublin, and the return journey at 10.20am, remain as originally scheduled.