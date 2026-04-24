James Hillier has confirmed he will not be competing at this year’s TT, instead he will be taking on a role in a Hollywood film project being shot during the event.
The 15-time podium finisher, one of the most recognisable names on the TT grid in recent years, revealed his plans in an interview with Isle of Man Today on Friday.
Hillier, who broke his arm while competing in the Dakar Rally back in January, had previously told fans he would announce his TT plans shortly.
However, the 41 year old has now confirmed he will not be lining up to race in 2026.
Instead, the Hampshire ace will remain heavily involved in the event, albeit in a very different capacity.
He said: ‘I’m not actually going to be racing. I’m involved with this movie project.
‘This year I’m going to be shooting at TT, so my role is involved with the development and planning of the movie, with the accuracy of certain details and course locations and things.
‘I’ll be riding camera bikes and as a double for one of the characters in the movie,’ he added.
Since making his debut in 2008, Hillier has amassed 15 podium finishes, including a Lightweight TT victory in 2013.