A young woman says her life ‘changed overnight’ after being struck down by a neurological condition that has left her reliant on a wheelchair at the age of 26.
Tia Murphy, from Douglas, said she was a ‘happy, healthy, outgoing and active young woman’ until she woke up one morning in February this year unable to walk properly.
The 26-year-old has since been diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), a complex neurological condition affecting communication between the brain and body, and says she is now having to seek private treatment in the UK because there is no dedicated neurology department on the island.
Tia said: ‘Until February this year, I was a happy, healthy, outgoing and active young woman. But my life changed overnight when I woke up one morning unable to walk properly.
‘It was incredibly frightening. Losing control so suddenly, not knowing whether I would ever recover, whether I could walk again, if I would ever be me again.
‘After months of uncertainty, I was recently diagnosed with FND, which is a complex neurological condition where the brain struggles to send and receive the correct signals to the body. In my case, this has severely affected my ability to walk and carry out everyday activities.
‘Since then, my symptoms have continued to worsen. I am now reliant on a wheelchair and experience a range of debilitating symptoms.
‘Although I have a clearer understanding of FND now, I still struggle, and becoming dependent on my partner was one of the most difficult changes to accept as my independence was torn away from me so quickly and without warning.’
The symptoms Tia experiences include seizures, tremors, chronic pain, nausea, speech difficulties, swallowing problems and severe fatigue.
‘At just 26 years old I have gone from living a full and independent life to being unable to work, losing my independence and relying heavily on my partner for care and support,’ Tia explained.
‘My partner works 40 hours a week to support us financially while caring for me full time. As you can imagine, this has been an extremely difficult period for both of us emotionally and financially.’
Tia says she has now turned to crowdfunding to help ensure she receives the treatment she needs, which she believes she cannot currently access on the island within a reasonable timeframe.
‘Living on the Isle of Man brings additional challenges in my recovery,’ she explained. ‘Unfortunately, there is no dedicated neurology department on the island and there is very limited support available for people living with FND.
‘Due to the lack of specialist services and long waiting lists, my best chance of recovery is to seek private treatment. After extensive research, I found a neuro clinic in Manchester with specialists experienced in treating FND.
‘This treatment offers real hope that I can learn to walk again, regain my independence and rebuild my future. However, the costs of specialist consultations, neurological rehabilitation, travel and accommodation are far beyond what we can afford now that I am unable to work.’
Tia has set up a JustGiving page with a fundraising target of £7,200 to help cover the cost of private consultations with FND specialist neurologists, intensive neurological rehabilitation, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, travel to and from Manchester, accommodation during treatment and mobility support.
However, Tia stressed she is not critical of the support she has received from Manx Care staff.
‘The hospital staff and therapists who cared for me during my admission and in the community have all been amazing, so kind and supportive,’ she said. ‘I am very grateful for the help and support I have received.
‘But I believe people with neurological conditions deserve access to specialist support and clearer pathways to recovery.’
Despite the challenges she faces, Tia remains optimistic and says people can and do recover from FND.
‘I am determined not to let this condition define my life,’ she said. ‘I know I may never be exactly the person I was before, but I am fighting every day to become a stronger version of myself and to take every possible step towards a better future.
‘A full recovery from FND is possible and many people do recover completely. Because FND is typically a problem with how the brain sends and receives signals rather than permanent structural damage, the nervous system can be “retrained”.
‘Symptoms can improve significantly with the right treatment, including physiotherapy, psychological support and rehabilitation. Some people may experience setbacks or flare-ups, but that does not mean recovery is impossible. There is every reason to remain hopeful.’
She added: ‘If you are able to donate, no matter how small, it would mean more to me than words can express. Every contribution brings me one step closer to walking again and getting my life back.
‘I would also like to thank everyone who has supported me so far through my crowdfunding page.’
Manx Care said support is available on the island for people living with neurological conditions, alongside access to specialist care in the UK where clinically appropriate.
A spokesperson said: ‘Manx Care provides neurological care and support for patients on the Isle of Man through on-island services and specialist input from visiting clinicians, alongside referrals to UK centres where clinically appropriate.
‘A visiting neurology service is provided weekly in partnership with The Walton Centre for Neuroscience, with established referral pathways into Walton Centre specialist departments for a range of neurological conditions.
‘People living with long-term neurological conditions can also access support through community-based physiotherapy and occupational therapy services, which focus on helping individuals manage their condition, maintain independence and improve day-to-day functioning through rehabilitation and tailored care.
‘As with many healthcare systems, waiting times for some specialist services can vary depending on demand and clinical priority, and pathways are kept under continuous review to ensure patients receive the most appropriate care.’
People can donate towards Tia’s treatment by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helptiawalkagain