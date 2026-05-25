The stars of a new TT movie have been spotted filming near the Grandstand during Monday’s opening practice session.
Filming for the new movie ‘Isle of Man’ began filming in the island last week and features ‘21 Jump Street’ star Channing Tatum and Eve Hewson - the daughter of U2 lead singer Bono - who is best known for appearing in ‘Bridge of Spies’ alongside Tom Hanks.
They were both spotted on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas with the film crew as this year’s event got underway on Monday morning. Filming has already taken place on the Mountain Road while St Mary’s School in Douglas is being used as a base.
The film is being directed by Reid Carolin, who also co-wrote the script and has previously worked alongside Tatum on projects such as ‘Dog’, ‘Logan Lucky’ and ‘Magic Mike’.
Production companies behind the project include Amazon MGM Studios, Tatum and Carolin’s ‘Free Association’ and ‘Plan B Entertainment’, founded by Brad Pitt.
The film forms part of the wider package picked up by Amazon MGM Studios, which also includes a companion docuseries filmed during the 2024 TT Races.
Extensive safety protocols have been introduced for filming, developed alongside stunt coordinators, medical teams and motorsport safety specialists. Measures include on-track supervision, controlled filming environments and dedicated medical support.
Oscar-nominated actor Hinds is best known for roles in ‘Belfast’, ‘There Will Be Blood’ and ‘Game of Thrones’. He recently appeared in ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ alongside Jacob Elordi.
Calamawy rose to prominence in the award-winning comedy-drama ‘Ramy’ before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ‘Moon Knight’, where she became the first Arab and Egyptian superhero in the franchise. She is also set to appear in Netflix action series ‘Mercenary: An Extraction Series’.
Mollica is expected to star in upcoming Marvel series ‘Vision Quest’ and has previously appeared in indie drama ‘Sebastian’.