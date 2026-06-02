The TT’s Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE has said it is increasingly likely that there will be racing taking place on Sunday (June 7).
Speaking to Radio TT on Tuesday morning, Mr Thompson said the weather forecast for the rest of the week means that the final contingency session of the meeting will be put to use.
He said: ‘I just think we need to realistically get in our minds that there is the strong possibility of Sunday racing. It’s yet to be confirmed, and obviously Sunday afternoon is a contingency, but even at this stage, given what we've got coming in for the rest of the week, I think Sunday is starting to look like likely.
‘I've got seven races to get in and we'll only put the riders out in the best possible conditions - we don't want to compromise safety.
‘We'll do what we can to work around the weather that we've got coming in, but I do think Sunday might be a possibility.’
Only one of the three races planned for today (Tuesday) look likely to go ahead with the weather set to close in again this evening.
The weather looks poor again on Wednesday and Thursday with rain on both days, but the forecast for Friday is promising.
Some racing should also be possible on Saturday with Ronaldsway Met Office predicting it will be cloudy and often fair with a a small risk of occasional showers.