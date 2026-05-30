The opening day of TT 2026 has been delayed at least an hour because of mist and low cloud.
Roads around the lower section of the Mountain Course were due to close at 10am, but will now not close until 11am. The Mountain Road began closing as planned at 9am.
The three-lap Superstock Race One, which is the day’s only race, is now due to start at midday as a result.
Revised schedule: Saturday, May 30
9am Mountain Road closes
11am Rest of the Mountain Course closes
12pm Three-lap Superstock Race One
Roads open no later than 9.30pm