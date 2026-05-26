The first race of TT 2026 is scheduled for Saturday,

The Mountain Road will close at 9am with the rest of the course shutting at 10am.

The day’s sole race, the three-lap Superstock race one, is scheduled to get underway slightly later than originally planned at 11am.

Roads will likely open after that race, but organisers can keep them closed until no later than 9.30pm.

Schedule: Saturday, May 30

9am Mountain Road closes

10am Remainder of Mountain Course shuts

11pm Superstock TT race one (three laps)

All roads will open no later than 9.30pm