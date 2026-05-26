The first race of TT 2026 is scheduled for Saturday,
After Thursday’s bombshell announcement that sidecars will not be taking part in the remainder of this year’s event, only one race is now planned for the first race day of the festival.
The Mountain Road will close at 9am with the rest of the course shutting at 10am.
The day’s sole race, the three-lap Superstock race one, is scheduled to get underway slightly later than originally planned at 11am.
Roads will likely open after that race, but organisers can keep them closed until no later than 9.30pm.
Schedule: Saturday, May 30
9am Mountain Road closes
10am Remainder of Mountain Course shuts
11pm Superstock TT race one (three laps)