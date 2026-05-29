The Isle of Man Constabulary have urged motorists to ‘drive to conditions’ after a large number of crashes on the Mountain Road over the last week.
A spokesperson from the police commented: ‘We are asking riders and drivers to ride and drive to the conditions, give themselves space, and make decisions that keep them and others safe.
‘The Mountain section can change quickly, and riding within your limits helps prevent further closures and keeps the event running smoothly for everyone.
‘Decisions made on the road have wider impacts, including on the running of racing and on the partner services across the island who respond to these incidents.’
Alongside the reminder to motorists, members of the public have also been urged not to enter closed roads.
Police say they have received further reports of this incident occurring, stating that it could ‘place you in front of the next available court’.
‘Riding, driving or even stepping onto a closed road places you and others at risk,’ the spokesperson added.
‘It puts riders, spectators, marshals and yourself in danger, and it has wider impacts on the running of racing. We will continue to work with Marshals to prosecute individuals who enter closed roads, particularly where people are put at risk.’
The spokesperson also thanked those who ‘behaved themselves’ on Thursday (May 28), as Bushy’s TT Village at the Villa Marina was opened for the first time this year.
‘We appreciate the public for behaving appropriately and looking after one another,’ they said. ‘Please keep this going, as it keeps you and everyone around you safe. Enjoy TT and continue making choices that help everyone have a great time.’