Police have issued a reminder regarding drone usage during the TT period after an arrest was made on Sunday.
A spokesperson from the police commented: ‘We made it as far as race week without an arrest for unauthorised use of a drone.
‘For one visitor today during the Superbike Race, they chose to end their day in a cell for unauthorised flying of a drone.’
The police reminded the public that during the races, there is a no-fly zone in place whilst the airspace is active.
This is for the ‘safety of aircraft operating around the course, competitors, spectators and officials’.