The A18 Mountain Road has been shut again this morning (Wednesday).
The route is shut from the Bungalow through to the Creg-Ny-Baa due to a crash.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that officers are at the scene.
You can follow updates on this incident on our live blog below.
Yesterday, the northern section of the A18 was closed for approximately two hours due to a separate crash.
It shut around 12.30pm on Wednesday before reopening again before 4pm.
Once re-open, the Mountain Road is set to close again at 11.15am for this afternoon’s qualifying races, with the entirety of the TT course then closing at 12.30pm.
All roads apart from the Mountain will then re-open at 4.30pm before then closing again at 6pm for tonight’s racing.
All roads will then re-open at 9.30pm.