The northern section of the A18 Mountain Road has been closed following a crash.
No details of the severity of the incident have been shared, and it is unknown how long the road will be closed.
The start of the TT period has now seen the Mountain Road closed three times, with two closures taking place on Saturday (May 23) also due to crashes.
TT 2026 resumes this evening (Tuesday) with the first timed qualifying session of this year’s festival.
To follow updates of the current Mountain Road closure, you can view our live blog below.