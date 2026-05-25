It’s been another frustrating day for TT organisers with the weather causing several delays already.
It was announced on Monday that organisers has planned to add on Saturday’s postponed Supertock race to a schedule that already included the first Sportbike and Supersport races of the week.
With further rain initially forecast for this evening, it looked likely that only one race will take place today, a three-lap Supersport contest at 3pm. However, conditions have now improved and a three-lap Sportbike race is now planned for 6.45pm.
Ahead of that, the Mountain Road will close at 1pm and the rest of the course at 2pm.