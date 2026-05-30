Saturday’s postponed Supertstock race one will be added to Tuesday’s TT schedule.
Organisers have now tagged it on to the end of Tuesday’s programme, with the three-lap race set to start at 6.30pm.
Prior to that the first Sportbike and Supersport races of the week are planned.
The three-lap Sportbike has been moved to the morning, the three-lap race getting underway at 11am.
The Supersport race, which was originally meant to kick off the day’s action at 10.45am, will now take place at 2pm. It has also been reduced from four laps to three.
Following that, all roads, except the Mountain Road, will re-open at 4.30pm before shutting again at 6pm for the Superstock race.
The weather could you cause further disruption to the day’s proposed schedule, with forecasters at Ronaldsway stating it will be a largely cloudy start to the day, with showery outbreaks of rain.
The hope is it will then become drier and brighter in the afternoon/evening but there will be an ongoing risk of a few showers.
Schedule: Tuesday, June 2
9am Mountain Road closes
10am Rest of the Mountain Course shuts
11am Supersport TT Race One (three laps)
2pm Sportbike TT Race One (three laps)
4.30pm All roads re-open except for Mountain section
6pm Full Mountain Course shut
6.30pm Superstock TT Race One (three laps)
9.30pm All roads except for Mountain Road re-open
All roads will be re-open no later than 10.30pm