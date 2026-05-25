The Isle of Man TT 2026 is set to continue today with what is believed to be the first Wednesday afternoon qualifying session in the event’s esteemed history.
Roads will then re-open no later than 4.30pm before closing again at 6pm for this evening’s qualifying session. Click here for a full schedule.
The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway once again looks good, but the wind is stronger than in previous days.
Elsewhere, race organisers have issued an update on yesterday evening’s red-flag incident in sidecar qualifying.
Maria Costello MBE has now been flown to the UK for further treatment, while her passenger Shaun Parker remains in hospital. Read the latest update here.
Latest updates on everything related to the Isle of Man TT are available to view in our live blog below.