Ronaldsway Met Office has delivered its verdict on the chances of racing for the remainder of TT week - and the forecast is set to keep organisers on their toes.
Showers are expected to affect the rest of race week, although forecaster Stuart Davidson believes Friday currently offers the best opportunity for racing.
A glance out of the window suggests today (Wednesday) is likely to be a washout. While conditions are expected to improve around lunchtime, rain is forecast to return before there is enough time for the course to dry.
Thursday is shaping up to be one of the most frustrating days of the week for organisers, with intermittent showers expected throughout the day.
Mr Davidson said: ‘Thursday looks really awkward with showers on and off, along with strong winds. This means that just as the course may start to dry out, more showers arrive, so it looks unlikely we will get much action.’
However, the outlook is more encouraging for Friday, which appears to offer the best chance of racing.
‘Friday is probably the best day,’ Mr Davidson said. ‘There will be a drier window, although it's not 100% guaranteed. The rain is more likely to affect land areas around Northern Ireland, Scotland and north-west England, but sea areas like ours will avoid a huge amount of rain.
‘It will be a slow morning on Friday after overnight rain, but the afternoon and evening look more hopeful. The air will also be cooler with less moisture, meaning mist and fog should be less of an issue.’
The weekend forecast remains uncertain, although Saturday currently appears more promising than Sunday, which has been earmarked as a contingency day.
Mr Davidson said: ‘Saturday and Sunday are a bit of a mixed picture. It looks like there will be rain on Saturday morning, but conditions should improve later, so it may be possible to get racing under way during the afternoon and evening.
‘There remains a big question mark over Sunday, with different forecasts suggesting different outcomes. It remains something of an unknown, but rain is certainly possible.’